Trump says ‘life begins at 80’ amid questions about Biden’s age

Former President Trump on Monday dismissed questions over his and President Biden’s age as it relates to the 2024 presidential election after a poll found many voters believe Biden is too old to run for reelection, concerns that could affect Trump’s own prospective White House bid.

“President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his fledgling social media platform. “There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!”

Trump’s commentary came after The New York Times published a poll in conjunction with Siena College that found 64 percent of Democratic voters said they would prefer someone other than Biden run as the party’s nominee in 2024.

Thirty-three percent of those who wanted a different standard-bearer said age was their main concern, the poll found.

Biden, the oldest president to ever be sworn in, will turn 80 in November. He has said he intends to run again in 2024, and he would be 86 at the end of a second term if he were to win reelection.

Downplaying concerns about age is also in Trump’s interest.

The former president, who is believed to be contemplating another White House campaign, is 76 and would be 78 on Election Day in 2024. He would be 82 at the end of a possible second term.