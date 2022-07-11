trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat Tim Ryan touts Fox News appearances in new Ohio Senate campaign ad

by Brad Dress - 07/11/22 8:44 PM ET
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), a Democrat running for Senate in an increasingly red state, is touting interviews, appearances and mentions on the conservative Fox News channel in a new campaign ad.

Ryan appears throughout the 30-second campaign ad, titled “Fox News Friends,” as several Fox hosts and reporters compliment him in a series of video clips.

In the ad, Fox personality Bret Baier calls Ryan “tough on China” and reporter Peter Doocy says the congressman has “more moderate ideas” than most Democrats. One clip even shows prime-time host Tucker Carlson talking Ryan up for shutting down other Democrats on border security.

The ad shows Ryan is courting Republican and conservative voters as well as independents and more moderate Democrats in his Ohio race against Trump-endorsed GOP candidate J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist known for his 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Vance and Ryan are locked in a dead heat for the open U.S. Senate seat in early polls, though Ryan did rake in a whopping $9.1 million in fundraising in the second quarter of the year.

Ryan, who has represented Ohio’s 13th Congressional District since 2002, has often been called a conservative Democrat because of his previous anti-abortion position, on which he has since had a change of heart.

The congressman has also been criticized by progressives for his hard-line stance against universal health care plans such as “Medicare for All.”

Tags 2022 2022 election 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms Bret Baier campaign ad election 2022 Ohio Ohio Senate peter doocy Tim Ryan Tim Ryan Tucker Carlson

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. J-6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  2. Doomsday political scenario takes ...
  3. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  4. Hispanic journalists organization ...
  5. Here’s where gas prices have ...
  6. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  7. Biden, NASA unveil first full-color ...
  8. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  9. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  10. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  11. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  12. Right rips Jill Biden for saying ...
  13. Riot suspect who accused Democrats of ...
  14. Barr subpoenaed in Dominion ...
  15. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel to reveal Trump tweet ...
  17. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  18. Attended one of these schools? You ...
Load more

Video

See all Video