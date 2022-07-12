Fetterman rakes in $11 million in second fundraising quarter

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) Senate campaign on Tuesday announced that it had raised $11 million in the second fundraising quarter of 2022.

His campaign noted that it was the largest sum of money that Fetterman or any Pennsylvania candidate had received for one fundraising quarter. Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, finished off the latest quarter with close to $5.5 million cash on hand.

The campaign received more than 358,000 donations for the second quarter, and the average campaign donation was just under $30. Out of the more than 358,000 donations Fetterman’s campaign received, more than 139,000 came from first-time donors. More than 200,000 came from unique donors overall.

“I truly cannot thank all of our supporters enough,” Fetterman said in a statement. “The outpouring of support for our campaign since we became Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee has just been extraordinary. We’re well on our way to flipping this seat in November with your help. To date in our campaign, we’ve received donations from over 109,000 donors in Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman raised $3.1 million in the first quarter of this year, by comparison, showing how his campaigning has surged in the last three months.

An AARP poll released last month showed Fetterman holding a 6 percentage point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in what is considered one of the most competitive Senate races in this year’s midterm elections.

Fetterman’s campaign has taken to the airwaves — and the skies — more recently to hit Oz on his ties to the state and paint him as a carpetbagger from New Jersey.