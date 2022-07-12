Senate Democratic candidates post massive second-quarter hauls

Democratic candidates for Senate are posting massive second-quarter fundraising hauls as the race for the upper chamber’s majority heats up.

On Tuesday, Rep. Val Demings’s (D-Fla.) Senate campaign announced it raked in more than $12.2 million between April and June, bringing her cash-on-hand total to more than $12.5 million. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) campaign reported raising a record $11 million in the second quarter, leaving him with nearly $5.5 million cash on hand.

In North Carolina, Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley said her campaign raked in more than $7.42 million during the period, marking a strong uptick from her first-quarter haul of $3.6 million. Beasley reported having $4.2 million in the bank.

On Monday, Rep. Tim Ryan’s (D-Ohio) Senate campaign said it raised $9.1 million in the second quarter, also marking a major increase from his first-quarter haul of $4.1 million. Ryan’s campaign said it has $3.6 million cash on hand.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd, and Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance have yet to release their campaigns’ second-quarter fundraising numbers.

And last week, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said she raised more than $5 million during the second quarter, bringing her cash on hand total to more than $7 million.

“Democratic Senate candidates across the battlegrounds are smashing fundraising records – and they’re powered by energized, grassroots supporters who are committed to protecting and expanding our Senate Majority that is fighting to address working families’ most pressing priorities,” said Eli Cousin, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Senate races in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina as “lean Republican,” while Pennsylvania is considered a “toss-up.” New Hampshire is rated as “lean Democratic.”

While Democrats are expressing optimism over their latest fundraising hauls, the battle for the Senate will still be hard-fought. President Biden’s worsening approval ratings and the state of the economy could end up working against Democrats.

And Republicans appear to be gearing up for a fight. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has raised $9 million for GOP Senate candidates running in 2022. The Texas senator has transferred between $290,000 and $400,000 each to campaigns of incumbent GOP senators up for reelection in November.