Senate Democratic candidates post massive second-quarter hauls
Democratic candidates for Senate are posting massive second-quarter fundraising hauls as the race for the upper chamber’s majority heats up.
On Tuesday, Rep. Val Demings’s (D-Fla.) Senate campaign announced it raked in more than $12.2 million between April and June, bringing her cash-on-hand total to more than $12.5 million. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) campaign reported raising a record $11 million in the second quarter, leaving him with nearly $5.5 million cash on hand.
In North Carolina, Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley said her campaign raked in more than $7.42 million during the period, marking a strong uptick from her first-quarter haul of $3.6 million. Beasley reported having $4.2 million in the bank.
On Monday, Rep. Tim Ryan’s (D-Ohio) Senate campaign said it raised $9.1 million in the second quarter, also marking a major increase from his first-quarter haul of $4.1 million. Ryan’s campaign said it has $3.6 million cash on hand.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd, and Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance have yet to release their campaigns’ second-quarter fundraising numbers.
And last week, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said she raised more than $5 million during the second quarter, bringing her cash on hand total to more than $7 million.
“Democratic Senate candidates across the battlegrounds are smashing fundraising records – and they’re powered by energized, grassroots supporters who are committed to protecting and expanding our Senate Majority that is fighting to address working families’ most pressing priorities,” said Eli Cousin, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Senate races in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina as “lean Republican,” while Pennsylvania is considered a “toss-up.” New Hampshire is rated as “lean Democratic.”
While Democrats are expressing optimism over their latest fundraising hauls, the battle for the Senate will still be hard-fought. President Biden’s worsening approval ratings and the state of the economy could end up working against Democrats.
And Republicans appear to be gearing up for a fight. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has raised $9 million for GOP Senate candidates running in 2022. The Texas senator has transferred between $290,000 and $400,000 each to campaigns of incumbent GOP senators up for reelection in November.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.