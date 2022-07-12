trending:

Campaign

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán to speak at CPAC next month

by Jared Gans - 07/12/22 3:12 PM ET
Associated Press/Bertrand Guay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will speak at the Conservative Politic Action Conference (CPAC) next month. 

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted on Monday that Orbán will appear at the conference in Texas. Orbán previously appeared at a CPAC conference in Budapest, Hungary, in May, where he gave recommendations for conservatives to attain and stay in power. 

During his remarks in May, he said that conservative media networks are the best way to battle the left’s agenda. He said Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show should be broadcast “24/7.” 

CPAC said in a statement to The Hill that Orbán is the “leading voice” in Europe fighting for his people and “everyone who believes in national sovereignty.” 

“He and President Trump forged a special relationship since they both understand that we should not be controlled by the [United Nations], the [European Union], radical, woke corporatists or the billionaires who think regular people cannot be trusted to make their own decisions,” the statement reads.

“We are looking forward to Prime Minister Orban explaining to our CPAC audience and to people around the world how he is successfully fighting the radical Left in Europe.”

Orbán is coming off an electoral victory in April that secured his election to a fourth term as prime minister.

The conference will also feature other international speakers including British politician Nigel Farage and Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui.

