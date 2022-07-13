Trump, DeSantis both would beat Biden in Nevada: poll

Both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would beat President Biden among Nevada voters in hypothetical matchups, according to a KLAS TV-The Hill-Emerson College poll released on Wednesday.

When respondents were asked who they would vote for between Biden and Trump if the presidential election were held today, 43 percent said they’d pick Trump, while 40 percent said Biden, the poll found. Roughly 13 percent said they would vote for someone else.

When respondents were asked the same question with regards to DeSantis and Biden, the Florida governor received around 43 percent while Biden received 38 percent. Roughly 11 percent said they would vote for someone else.

“A demographic Biden is struggling with are Hispanic voters: in potential general election matchups Trump leads Biden 45% to 37% and DeSantis leads Biden 38% to 34% among [Hispanic] voters in Nevada,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

Biden continues to suffer lagging approval ratings, but recent polling also suggests that an overwhelming majority of Democrats would like to see someone besides Biden run in 2024, despite the fact that the White House has maintained that the president will run again.

A New York Times-Siena College poll out on Monday found that 64 percent of Democratic primary voters polled would like the party to nominate someone other than Biden as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

The Times-Siena College poll also shows that close to half of Republican primary voters would like to see someone other than Trump run in 2024.

RootsAction, a progressive grassroots group that has previously supported presidential bids in 2016 and 2020 by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), announced yesterday that would be launching efforts to stop another Biden presidential bid.

The KLAS TV-The Hill-Emerson College poll was conducted between July 7 and July 10 with 2,000 registered voters surveyed. It had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.