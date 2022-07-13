trending:

Campaign

House Democratic campaign arm raises $40.7 million in second quarter

by Julia Manchester - 07/13/22 9:40 AM ET
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) during a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
This photo from Thursday Nov. 21, 2019, shows Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) during a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced on Wednesday that it raised $40.7 million from April to June, marking its largest on-year second-quarter fundraising haul. 

Additionally, the committee said it raked in $17 million alone in June alone, which included $9 million in grassroots donations. The DCCC cited donors’ reaction to recent mass shootings and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade for the jump in donations. 

“Democrats continue to prove they are fighting for the people while Republicans consume themselves with dangerous extremism that puts lives at risk,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. 

“Voters are angry, energized, and ready to rally behind Democrats as we fight against the extremist MAGA agenda in this consequential election,” he added. 

The committee said it is starting the third quarter with $121.5 million in the bank. 

The DCCC’s fundraising haul comes as Democratic prospects for retaining control of the House become bleaker. President Biden’s poor approval ratings coupled with the dismal mood could stand to hurt Democrats running down-ballot in November. Republicans are already seizing on the latest inflation report, showing inflation hitting 9.1 percent. 

Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee told Axios that it raised $16.5 million in June, bringing its total fundraising so far in the cycle to $215 million. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) donated nearly $50 million to the NRCC, while House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) gave more than $20 million, according to Axios. The outlet also reported that House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) gave $2.4 million to the committee. 

“GOP momentum continues to build, and we have a record amount of resources ready to prosecute the case against every vulnerable Democrat in the country,” NRCC Chair Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) told Axios. 

