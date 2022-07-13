Warnock rakes in more than $17.2 million in Q2 fundraising, outpacing Walker’s haul

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) raked in more than $17.2 million in the second quarter of fundraising for this year, more than doubling what Republican challenger Herschel Walker reported.

Walker reported that he had raised close to $6.2 million between April and June, according to Axios.

Warnock’s campaign said that the average campaign donation they received for this latest quarter was $37, and that they had received donations from more than 258,000 individuals in total. The Georgia Democrat ends the second quarter with $22.2 million cash on hand.

“This haul and the tens of thousands of grassroots donors lining up to support this campaign in record numbers are just the latest sign that Georgians see Reverend Warnock working on their behalf in the U.S. Senate and they are ready to help propel our campaign to victory.,” Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks said in a statement.

“They know Herschel Walker has spent his campaign misleading the people of Georgia about his record and making bizarre and false claims. While he keeps showing the people of Georgia he isn’t ready to represent them, we’ll keep working hard to show the people of Georgia that Reverend Warnock is fighting for them and they have a clear choice this November.”

Warnock’s seat is considered one of the most competitive Senate seats up in November and a test of former President Trump’s influence given that he has endorsed the former football star.

Walker made headlines last month after The Daily Beast reported that he had three children who were previously unknown to the public, two sons and an adult daughter. The Republican candidate has previously been an outspoken critic of absentee fathers.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said in a 2021 interview with social media personalities Diamond and Silk. “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

The Hill has reached out to Walker’s campaign for comment.