Voters split on control of Congress: poll

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a tight battle for control of Congress in the midterm elections, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The first New York Times-Siena College poll of the 2022 midterm election season shows 41 percent of voters surveyed would prefer Democrats control Congress, 1 point higher than the 40 percent who would prefer Republicans control Congress.

Republicans slightly led when that question was asked among likely voters, 44 percent to 43 percent.

Respondents who said in response to an open-ended question that guns, abortion rights or threats to democracy are the biggest problem facing the country overwhelmingly favored Democratic control of Congress, with 66 percent saying so compared to just 14 percent who said they supported Republican control.

Meanwhile, those who pointed to the economy and inflation as the biggest issues largely favored Republican control of Congress.

The poll results come as a Politico-Morning Consult poll also released on Wednesday showed Democrats leading a generic congressional ballot by 4 percentage points. However, only 40 percent of respondents said they approved of the job President Biden is doing.

The party of the sitting president has historically lost seats in Congress during the midterm elections after their term begins.

The Times-Siena survey found for the first time in the poll’s history that Democrats have a larger share of support among white college graduates than among nonwhite voters.

Hispanics were the most likely racial and ethnic group to consider the economy or inflation as the country’s biggest problem. That demographic supported Democratic control of Congress by 3 percentage points, 41 percent to 38 percent. This would be in line with other polls that have shown Republicans gaining more Hispanic support.

The poll was conducted July 5-7 among 849 registered voters. The margin of error was 4 percentage points.