Support for Biden reelection bid at record low: poll

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say President Biden should not run for a second presidential term, new polling shows.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday found that just 18 percent of Americans support a 2024 run for Biden, what the report calls “the lowest number to date.”

More Democratic respondents say they are against a Biden reelection bid than for it, with 41 percent saying the president should bow out.

But 30 percent of Democrats say they aren’t sure who they’d want to run in Biden’s stead.

About a quarter of Democrats surveyed said Biden should be the Democratic nominee in 2024, and less than a fifth said they would prefer Vice President Harris. Twenty percent said “someone else” and 4 percent say they “wouldn’t vote.”

Meanwhile, 60 percent of Republicans think former President Trump should run again in 2024.

This survey comes in the wake of several others showing low approval ratings for the president and high numbers of voters saying they are against a Biden reelection bid.

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters that “they want me to run,” insisting Democrats would back his reelection and citing a New York Times-Siena College poll statistic that 92 percent of Democrats would support him if the 2024 choice was between Biden and Trump.

Conducted between July 8 and July 11, the Yahoo News-YouGov survey found among registered voters that Biden would beat Trump by 1 percentage point in a Biden-Trump race.

Slightly more than half of Americans said they agreed with the statement that “Trump committed a crime by trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election” and the former president should be prosecuted.

Yahoo! New-YouGov polled 1,672 U.S. adults online, weighted according to gender, age, race and education.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 2.6 percent.

Updated at 2:05 p.m.