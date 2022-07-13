House Republican campaign arm raises $34 million in second quarter

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced on Wednesday that it raised more than $34 million during the second quarter of the year, including $16.5 million in June.

The committee is starting off the third quarter with $109 million in the bank, marking a 76 percent increase from this point during the last campaign cycle.

The latest haul brings the committee’s fundraising total for the cycle so far to $215 million.

The NRCC said House Republican leaders have transferred large sums of cash to the committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) donated nearly $50 million to the NRCC, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) gave more than $20 million and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) gave $2.4 million to the committee.

Despite help from GOP leaders, the NRCC still trailed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in fundraising during the quarter. The DCCC said on Wednesday it brought in $40.7 million, including $17 million in June.

But House Republicans are still heavily favored to win the House in November, given President Biden’s poor approval ratings coupled with the dismal national mood. Republicans are already seizing on the latest report showing annual inflation hitting 9.1 percent in June.

“Americans recognize that to curb inflation, secure our borders and stem the violent crime terrorizing our communities, we need to elect a Republican majority to the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chairman of the NRCC. “GOP momentum continues to build, and we have a record amount of resources ready to prosecute the case against every vulnerable Democrat in the country.”