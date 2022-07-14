Conservative women’s group endorses Boebert in congressional race

The conservative PAC Maggie’s List rolled out its latest slate of midterm endorsements on Thursday, including a first-time endorsement for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in her reelection bid.

The group has previously backed other pro-Trump candidates. Late last year Maggie’s List endorsed Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) pro-Trump primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka. The endorsement was the first time the group backed a challenger to a female incumbent running for office.

Boebert is a conservative firebrand, often making headlines for controversial remarks. Last month, she raised eyebrows when she said is “tired” of the long-standing separation between church and state in the U.S., arguing that “the church is supposed to direct the government.”

The Colorado conservative congresswoman faced a primary challenger in Colorado state Sen. Don Coram last month but easily won the intraparty contest. She is expected to win her general election in the red district.

The group threw its support behind other congressional candidates as well, including Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, Christine Villaverde in North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, Courtney Geels in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District and Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

The group also rolled out endorsements for a number of state-level candidates including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in her reelection bid, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, and Colorado secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson.

“As we face tremendous uncertainty as a nation, we believe the best path forward is one founded on the principles of fiscal conservatism, small government and strong national security and we look forward to helping all Maggie’s List candidates succeed in their elections this fall,” Maggie’s List Chairman Sandra Mortham said in a statement to The Hill.