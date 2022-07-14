trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Abbott leading O’Rourke by 5 points in Texas governor’s race: poll

by Jared Gans - 07/14/22 10:56 AM ET
Associated Press/Eric Gay

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race by 5 percentage points, according to a poll released Tuesday. 

The poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows Abbott leading O’Rourke 49 percent to 44 percent among likely voters, with 5 percent undecided and 2 percent supporting the Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts. 

The vast majority of voters said they were certain who they would be voting for in November, with only 5 percent of Abbott supporters and 8 percent of O’Rourke supporters saying they would consider changing their choice. 

Abbott leads O’Rourke among white voters, 60 percent to 33 percent, while O’Rourke leads among Black voters, 80 percent to 8 percent. O’Rourke has a 9-point lead among Latino voters, 51 percent to 42 percent. 

Most voters rated inflation and public safety as the issues most important in making a choice in the gubernatorial race, followed closely behind by government spending and taxes, economic growth and health care costs. 

The poll states that Abbott is viewed favorably by 49 percent of registered voters and unfavorably by 47 percent, while O’Rourke is viewed favorably by 44 percent and unfavorably by 49 percent. 

A University of Texas-Texas Politics Project poll released earlier this month found Abbott leading O’Rourke by 6 points. 

The Tuesday poll was conducted from June 27 to July 7 among 1,169 YouGov respondents. The margin of error was 2.9 percentage points.

Tags 2022 midterm elections beto o'rourke Beto O'Rourke Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Texas governor's race

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  2. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  3. Manchin pumps brakes: Bill ‘needs ...
  4. Battle lines emerge over out-of-state ...
  5. Budowsky: The US Supreme Court is on ...
  6. Democrats see Senate as silver lining ...
  7. Jan. 6 witness whom Trump allegedly ...
  8. New proposed rule could transform ...
  9. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
  10. Pavlich: Americans not where Dems ...
  11. Whose side is Donald Trump on ...
  12. Trump fires back after Musk says ...
  13. India’s economy can’t compete ...
  14. GOP sees chance to steal Hispanic ...
  15. Graham seeks to quash grand jury ...
  16. Why Biden’s handshakes are making ...
  17. House approves measure to monitor ...
  18. Newsom calls out DeSantis ...
Load more

Video

See all Video