Bipartisan majority of voters confident their ballots will be counted accurately in midterms: poll

A majority of voters say they are confident their ballots will be counted accurately in November’s midterm elections, according to a new survey released on Thursday.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center and conducted by Morning Consult, found that confidence in the vote counting process was markedly higher among Democrats.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats said they were confident that their vote would be counted accurately, including 62 percent who said they were “very confident” and 23 percent who said they were “somewhat confident.” Another nine percent of Democrats said they were “not too confident,” while only two percent said they were “not at all confident.”

Sixty-four percent of Republicans said they were confident that their vote would be counted accurately, including 32 percent who said they were very confident and another 32 percent who said they were “somewhat confident.” Twenty-one percent of Republicans said they were “not too confident” and ten percent said they were “not at all confident.”

The poll also found that independent voters’ responses appeared to mirror Republican views on the matter. Sixty-three percent of independents said they were also confident that their vote would be counted, including 36 percent who said they were “very confident” and 27 percent who said they were “somewhat confident.” Seventeen percent said they were “not too confident” and nine percent said they were “not at all confident.”

The split in the poll between Republicans and Democrats appears to reflect the stances that major figures in both parties have taken on the matter. Former President Trump made election integrity a major issue after he falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The issue has since become a major part of the GOP platform.

The BPC-Morning Consult poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters online from June 29 to July 1. Results for the full sample of voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.