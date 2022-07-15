Vance campaign reports more than $2.3 million in Q2 fundraising

Ohio Senate Republican challenger J.D. Vance reported more than $2.3 million in second quarter fundraising for this year, which dwarfs the $9.1 million that Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan (D) announced last week.

A press release from Vance’s campaign on Thursday noted that the $2.3 million figure is the total contributions he received from JD Vance for Senate, Inc., Ohioans for JD and Vance Victory altogether.

“A major part of Vance’s campaign includes speaking directly with voters and local groups across the state and building an unmatched coalition of supporters at the grassroots level. Vance’s strong numbers indicate his solutions-focused message continues to resonate with Ohioans,” the press release said.

Last Friday, Ryan announced he raked in more than double the amount of money he reported in first quarter fundraising of this year, which was $4.1 million. The average campaign donation was $37.49 for the second quarter of 2022, which also saw close to 90,000 new donors.

Ryan is among a slew of Senate Democrats who have reported significant fundraising hauls for this latest quarter. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running for Senate in the Keystone State, reported $11 million while Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), running for Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) seat, raked in more than $12 million.

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) reported more than $17.2 million.

A USA Today Network Ohio-Suffolk University released last month showed Vance edging past Ryan by over 2 percentage points, though it is within the poll’s margin of error, meaning the two were essentially tied between likely Ohio voters.