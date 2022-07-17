trending:

Campaign

GOP Senate candidate arrested for allegedly making false child trafficking report

by Julia Mueller - 07/17/22 9:12 PM ET

A Maryland Republican running for U.S. Senate was arrested Friday on allegations of falsely claiming to have information about child sex trafficking, according to a release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Dark White, 54, running for Senate as “Dr. Jon McGreevey,” told police that a man at the Edgewood, Md., adult bookstore where he works was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on male customers.

The sheriff’s office charged White with making false statements to law enforcement.

“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in the statement.

“It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction – nothing more,” Gahler wrote, apparently referring to Republican candidate for Baltimore county sheriff, Andy Kuhl, who the Baltimore Sun reports has made appearances with White.

White is one of 10 Republicans on the ballot for Tuesday’s GOP primary in Maryland.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

