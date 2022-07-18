Pence to head back to New Hampshire for high-profile politics forum

Former Vice President Mike Pence is once again heading to New Hampshire, this time for an appearance at the state’s storied “Politics and Eggs” forum, the latest move stirring speculation of a potential 2024 White House bid.

Pence is set to appear at the event on Aug. 17. While the Politics and Eggs series — a joint initiative between the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and The New England Council — features a wide array of elected officials and political figures, it’s also a common stop for current and prospective presidential hopefuls looking to grow their footprint in the Granite State.

For Pence, in particular, the appearance in New Hampshire will mark only his latest stop in an already-busy political tour.

He’s already traveled to Iowa, the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state, and New Hampshire, which holds the first presidential primaries.

He’s also given a series of high-profile speeches across the country and is set to address the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., later this month, just one day before former President Trump returns to the nation’s Capitol for the first time since leaving the White House.

Unlike many would-be Republican presidential contenders, Pence has been less shy about his ambitions. He’s declined to rule out a run for the White House, even if Trump decides to mount another campaign of his own. And he’s maintained a more aggressive public schedule than most prospective candidates.

Pence’s maneuvering threatens to put him in direct competition with his former boss, who has made clear that the 2024 GOP nomination should be his for the taking if he decides to run again.