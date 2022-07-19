Warren backs Bass in Los Angeles mayoral runoff election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced on Tuesday that she would be endorsing Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) in the Los Angeles mayoral runoff.

“Karen Bass has fought her entire life for social and economic justice for the people of Los Angeles,” Warren said in a statement.

“Karen Bass has always fought for reproductive freedom, always fought for good-paying jobs for working families, and always fought to protect our planet. We have to move Los Angeles forward — and we’ve already seen what kind of damage an out-of-touch billionaire can do. I’m proud to endorse Karen Bass in this race and look forward to helping her become the next mayor of the second-largest city in the country,” she added, taking a jab at Bass’s challenger, Rick Caruso.

Bass thanked the progressive senator for her support in her own statement.

“I am honored to have the support of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has devoted her life to leveling the playing field and giving working people an equal shot at achieving the American Dream,” Bass said. “All of us who work with her are in awe of her compassion, commitment and knowledge.”

Last month, Bass and Caruso advanced in the Los Angeles mayoral primary after neither was able to notch at least half of the votes, forcing the top two candidates into a runoff.

Bass has received high-profile endorsements from Emily’s List, Magic Johnson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and Elon Musk have backed Caruso.