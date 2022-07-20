trending:

Campaign

Ivey wins Maryland House primary that drew interest of pro-Israel groups

by Julia Manchester - 07/20/22 6:56 AM ET
Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin

Glenn Ivey, the former state’s attorney general for Prince George’s County, Md., early Wednesday was projected to win the Democratic primary for Maryland’s fourth congressional district.

Ivey faced off against former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), who represented the district from 2008-2017, in the primary.

The race garnered national attention as a result of outside money infiltrating the intraparty contest. Edwards had the support of the pro-Israel group J Street, while the American Israel Political Action Committee supported Ivey.

The seat is currently represented by Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.), who is running for Maryland Attorney General. Ivey has the upper hand going into the general election given the district’s heavy Democratic lean. 

