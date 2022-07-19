Parrott defeats establishment-backed Foldi in Maryland House GOP primary
Maryland state Del. Neil Parrott was projected to win the GOP primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with incumbent Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).
The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. ET.
Parrott defeated five other candidates, including former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi, in the primary. Foldi garnered a number of major endorsements, including from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Parrott’s primary win comes nearly two years after he lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20 points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”
