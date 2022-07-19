trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Parrott defeats establishment-backed Foldi in Maryland House GOP primary

by Julia Manchester - 07/19/22 10:05 PM ET
Associated Press/Brian Witte

Maryland state Del. Neil Parrott was projected to win the GOP primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with incumbent Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. ET.

Parrott defeated five other candidates, including former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi, in the primary. Foldi garnered a number of major endorsements, including from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Parrott’s primary win comes nearly two years after he lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20 points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.” 

Tags David Trone Kevin McCarthy Larry Hogan

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes bill protecting marriage ...
  2. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  3. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  4. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  5. McConnell: Trump will face ...
  6. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  7. Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service ...
  8. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  9. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  10. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  11. Trump-endorsed Cox wins Maryland GOP ...
  12. Quidditch announces name change amid ...
  13. Webb telescope suffered ...
  14. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  15. Republicans show political evolution ...
  16. Ivana Trump funeral plans are set
  17. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  18. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
Load more

Video

See all Video