Parrott defeats establishment-backed Foldi in Maryland House GOP primary

Maryland state Del. Neil Parrott was projected to win the GOP primary for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with incumbent Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. ET.

Parrott defeated five other candidates, including former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi, in the primary. Foldi garnered a number of major endorsements, including from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Parrott’s primary win comes nearly two years after he lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20 points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”