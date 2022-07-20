Hogan won’t support Trump-backed Maryland governor candidate

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will not support first-time state Del. Dan Cox, the winner of the Maryland Republican gubernatorial primary who has been endorsed by former President Trump.

Hogan’s spokesperson Michael Ricci confirmed to The Hill Wednesday that he will not be supporting Cox in the general election this November.

Cox successfully fended off a challenge from Hogan-backed candidate former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz to win the Maryland Republican gubernatorial primary.

It was previously reported that Cox referred to former Vice President Mike Pence as a “traitor” for not certifying the 2020 presidential election results. He reportedly also organized buses to travel to Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Washington Post.

Hogan, who is term-limited, has referred to Cox as a “QAnon conspiracy theorist.”

He tweeted the day after Cox won the GOP gubernatorial primary that Trump had lost Republicans the White House, the House and the Senate.

“He’s selfishly colluded with national Democrats to cost us a Governor’s seat in Maryland where I ran 45 points ahead of him. He’s fighting for his ego. We’re fighting to win, and the fight goes on,” Hogan said.

The gubernatorial primary in Maryland was considered a test of whether candidates backed by mainstream Republicans, such as Hogan, could succeed when pitted against those backed by former President Trump.

Trump criticized Hogan as a “RINO,” meaning Republican in name only, before the state’s Tuesday gubernatorial primary.

“Maryland, tomorrow is a big day. Get out and vote for Dan Cox for Governor,” Trump said in a statement. “Get rid of Shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz.”