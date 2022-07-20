ActBlue says it processed $89 million in roughly a week following Roe v. Wade reversal

The Democratic digital fundraising platform ActBlue brought in almost $90 million in about a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democratic candidates and committees and progressive organizations raised $89 million through ActBlue between June 24 at 10:30 a.m., shortly after the court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and June 30, the platform confirmed to The Hill.

The organization said in a tweet on Wednesday that it raised $20.6 million from small-dollar donors on the day that the court released its ruling. That figure made the day ActBlue’s largest in contributions and dollars raised so far throughout the 2022 midterm elections cycle.

The release states that data shows that fundraising has received momentum from some recent high-profile events like the Dobbs ruling. The court’s decision in that case along with the leak of the draft decision and the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, accounted for eight of ActBlue’s 10 largest days of the cycle for first-time donors.

The platform raised almost $513 million during the second quarter of 2022, with 2.8 million unique donors giving to more than 16,000 campaigns and organizations, according to an ActBlue release. The average contribution was $43.31.

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade and the push in Republican-led states to restrict or eliminate abortion access and attack civil rights have rapidly mobilized small-dollar donors,” ActBlue Executive Director Erin Hill said in the release.

The release states that during the quarter donors gave more than double the contributions and total dollar amount they did during the same time period in 2018, the last midterm election cycle.

ActBlue’s website states that the platform has raised more than $2.1 million so far this year through the end of the second quarter, compared to about $2.3 million raised through the second quarter in 2020.

Despite President Biden’s approval ratings remaining well below 50 percent, multiple Senate Democratic candidates outraised their Republican opponents in the second quarter, including Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Pa.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.).

House Democrats’ campaign arm also reported slightly higher fundraising totals during the second quarter than House Republicans’ campaign committee.