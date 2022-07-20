Minnesota Republican scrutinized for pro-life speech: ‘Our culture loudly but also stealthily promotes’ abortions

Former NFL player and Minnesota lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk (R) is facing scrutiny after saying women have abortions in pursuit of their careers.

Speaking at the National Right to Life Convention in Georgia last month, Birk said that American culture “stealthily promotes” abortions by “telling women they should look a certain way” and saying that they should have careers instead of children.

Birk, who spent 14 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, made headlines in 2013 for refusing an invitation to the White House in celebration of the Ravens’ Super Bowl win due to his stance on abortion. Birk gave his remarks on the same day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.

A video of the former NFL player’s remarks was posted on social media by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party on Tuesday.

“Our culture loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion. You’re telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers, all these things,” Birk said at the conference.

Birk also mentioned in his speech that abortion rights advocates “always want to go to the rape card” to gain support for their issue. He said while rape is not OK, “the two wrongs are not going to make a right.”

The former NFL player went so far as to compare abortion to slavery. In his speech, Birk claimed abortion rights activists view an unborn child as property, much like slave owners viewed slaves, and that legality does not equal legitimacy.

“They say, ‘Well, it’s legal.’ A lot of things were legal before that we’ve changed. I’m sure you’ve heard — I know I’m talking to a bunch of pro-life warriors here — you know slavery used to be legal, right?”

The former NFL player-turned-politician is now a running mate for candidate Scott Jensen (R) in Minnesota’s gubernatorial election.

Birk’s opponent, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D), reacted to his remarks at a press conference on Tuesday and said Birk is a person “who does not trust or respect women,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

“A woman’s choice to have a career, much like her decision on when and whether to have a child, is none of Matt Birk’s business,” Flanagan said.

In a tweet, Birk clarified his remarks on abortion, saying that he was trying to promote the idea that women can embrace being mothers and having careers, accusing Flanagan of “political shenanigans.”

“But when you when you purposely misinterpret comments I make and make it political — I don’t know, Peggy. Birk said. “Peggy Flanagan, these are shenanigans, and I don’t think the people in Minnesota are gonna buy it.”

The Hill has reached out to both Birk’s and Jensen’s offices for a comment.