Campaign

Sanders endorses Ocasio-Cortez for reelection

by Chloe Folmar - 07/22/22 1:39 PM ET
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Friday for reelection in the 14th district of New York, which will hold its primary election in late August.

“Congresswoman @AOC has been a fierce champion for the working people of NY-14,” Sanders tweeted, saying that he is “proud” to endorse her for reelection.

“She is an inspiration for millions of young people who understand that if they are going to have a bright future, they must be engaged in political struggle,” the Vermont senator added.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Sanders’ endorsement, writing “Thank you tío,” followed by a heart emoji.

If nominated, the New York lawmaker will face off against a Republican opponent in November.

Sanders added his endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez to a Twitter thread announcing his support for five members of Congress in their reelection campaigns.

The other endorsements include Democrats Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Pramila Jayapal (Washington), Cori Bush (Missouri) and Ilhan Omar (Minnesota).

