Cruz endorses Cheney’s primary challenger

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) waded into Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary, telling Fox News Digital he was endorsing her challenger, Harriet Hageman (R).

“Harriet will be a rock-ribbed conservative congresswoman who will always defend the Constitution,” Cruz told the news outlet.

“She knows the importance of standing up for individual constitutional rights and fighting back against the federal government, which wants to seize more land and prevent people from being able to provide for their families.”

Hageman said she was appreciative of Cruz’s endorsement, further telling Fox News Digital, “In many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same struggles against the relentless onslaught of the federal government, and it will be nice to know that I have another ally in the other chamber when I get to Congress.”

Cruz is the latest major Republican to back Cheney’s challenger ahead of the state’s Aug. 16 primary.

Cheney drew the ire of former President Trump for voting to impeach him following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and for her membership on a House panel investigating the attack.

Trump endorsed Hageman last September. A new poll released earlier this month showed Cheney trailing the Wyoming attorney by double digits.

A Casper Star-Tribune poll showed Hageman receiving 52 percent support among registered Wyoming voters who are likely to cast a vote on Aug. 16 compared to Cheney, who received 30 percent.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Cruz and Hageman’s campaign for comment.