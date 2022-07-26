Trump to hold Wisconsin rally in August

Former President Trump will be holding a rally in Wisconsin next month in support of his endorsed candidates, including Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels (R), his Save America PAC announced on Tuesday.

An advisory from the Save America PAC said that the rally would be held on the evening of Aug. 5 in Waukesha.

In addition to Michels, Trump has endorsed several other Wisconsin candidates, including incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and House candidate Derrick Van Orden (R).

It was not immediately clear from the advisory if Johnson plans to attend the rally.

The appearance would come ahead of the state’s Aug. 9 primary and against the backdrop of the hearings held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021., Capitol riot. The committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has sought to delve into Trump’s role in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including in Wisconsin, and his inaction on the day of the Capitol attack.

Johnson has also faced controversy over how much involvement he or his office had in a fake elector scheme after the House select committee showed a text exchange during its fourth public hearing in which it showed Johnson aide Sean Riley messaging Chris Hodgson, a former aide to former Vice President Pence, about handing over an alternative slate of electors in Wisconsin and Michigan.

“This happened so fast, this is 18 months ago. This just happened, we took care of it. End of story. There’s nothing else to say about this,” Johnson said two days after the revelation emerged.

A Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin out last month shows that Johnson is facing competitive matchups with several of his Democratic contenders, with three out of four at the time edging past him. All of the four matchups are within the poll’s margin of error, however.

The Hill has reached out to Johnson’s office and a Trump spokesperson for comment.