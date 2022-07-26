Congressional Hispanic Caucus Bold PAC backs Nevada’s bid to host first Democratic presidential primary

The campaign wing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) backed Nevada last week in its bid to host the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential primary in 2024.

If the application now before the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is successful, Nevada would replace New Hampshire as the state with the earliest primary in the presidential election cycle.

The CHC Bold PAC, a group aimed at increasing diversity in Congress, says an early primary in Nevada would expand the representation of Latino voters.

“The presidential primary calendar should start with a state that looks like America, reflects our party’s priorities, and embodies our nation’s rich diversity,” wrote CHC Bold PAC Chairman Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and CHC Bold PAC member Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) in a statement accompanying the endorsement.

With an early primary, the growing Latino and Asian American populations in the state will “demand future presidential candidates spend more time and invest more resources” in talking to critical voter groups early in the cycle, Gallego and Ruiz continued.

“This type of early engagement will put Democrats in a much stronger position to win in November as a result,” they wrote.

The DNC is in the middle of reshuffling which states will hold early primaries, with a final decision expected in August.