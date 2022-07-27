Cheney highlights GOP primary opponents’ stances on 2020 election in new ad

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) released a campaign ad on Wednesday to highlight her primary opponents’ denials of the validity of the 2020 presidential election results.

The ad shows clips of the candidates speaking at a GOP primary debate late last month, showing three of her competitors raising doubt on the results.

The ad opens with Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s top competitor, saying “we have serious questions” about the 2020 election. It then shows businesswoman Robyn Belinskey, another candidate, saying she spoke to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who told her that there was a “small portion” of voter fraud in the state.

The ad shows state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, another candidate, saying that “all the major internets” can “steer people.”

The ad concludes with Cheney saying that the country needs to elect “serious leaders” who will take their oath of office seriously and not just say what they think people want to hear.

A buzzer sounds after each of her competitors’ clips, while a bell ding plays after her comment.

Cheney is facing an uphill battle as she attempts to hold onto the seat she has held since 2017. A poll from the Casper Star-Tribune released earlier this month showed Cheney behind Hageman by more than 20 points, with the other candidates registering less than 5 percent support.

Cheney has faced intense criticism from her own party over her condemnation of former President Trump for his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and her position helping to lead the efforts of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.