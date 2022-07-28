Fetterman leads Oz by 11 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: poll

Democratic candidate John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race by 11 points, according to a new Fox News poll.

The poll, released Thursday, found that Fetterman is backed by 47 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters surveyed, while Oz has notably lower support at 36 percent of voters.

Independent Everett Stern has the support of 3 percent of voters polled, while the remaining 13 percent of respondents said they are undecided or will vote for someone else.

Oz is also has fewer enthusiastic supporters than Fetterman, 68 percent of whose supporters said they back him enthusiastically compared with 35 percent of Oz backers.

More of Oz’s supporters said that they have reservations toward him, at 45 percent, than did Fetterman’s supporters, with 18 percent saying the same.

Additionally, fewer Republicans are loyal to Oz, at 73 percent, than Democrats are loyal to Fetterman, at 89 percent, and fewer Republicans view Oz favorably, at 67 percent, than Democrats who view Fetterman favorably, at 88 percent.

More than half of voters surveyed said they are worried that Oz, who lived in New Jersey for years, is not familiar enough with the state of Pennsylvania to be an effective senator, with 22 percent of Republicans saying they are concerned he’s not up to the job.

Pennsylvania voted in favor of President Biden in 2020, when he beat former President Trump in the state by less than two percentage points.

In the previous election, Trump beat 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than one percentage point.

The Fox News poll was conducted from July 22 to 26 and surveyed 908 registered Pennsylvania voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.