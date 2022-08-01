Pelosi backs Mondaire Jones for open House seat in New York

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) in his bid to represent a newly drawn New York City congressional district.

In a statement, Pelsoi praised Jones, saying that the first-term congressman “has gotten real results for New Yorkers.”

“Once elected as the freshman representative to House leadership, Congressman Mondaire Jones played a vital role in passing life-changing legislation that has lifted up working families, helped deliver expanded access to health care, and invested in affordable housing,” Pelosi said.

The endorsement is a big one for Jones, who is facing a crowded primary field in his bid to represent New York’s redrawn 10th District.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) previously represented the 10th District. But after a chaotic redistricting process significantly altered the district lines, he chose to run instead in the 12th District, putting himself in direct competition with fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.).

Jones, meanwhile, opted against running for reelection in his current district because of the new political lines and launched a campaign for the open seat in New York’s 10th District.

One of Jones’s challengers, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, dropped out of the race last month after struggling to gain traction in the primary. Jones’s other rivals include Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and former Rep. Liz Holtzman.

While many of his opponents have touted local endorsements in the race, Jones has racked up the support of national political figures like Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and, now, Pelosi.

New York will hold its congressional primaries on Aug. 23.