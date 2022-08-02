trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Axelrod: Biden wins may reduce midterm headwinds facing Democrats to ‘Category 3’

by Jared Gans - 08/02/22 11:38 AM ET
Getty

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said President Biden’s recent successes may help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, reducing a “Category 5” loss to a “Category 3.” 

Axelrod said on CNN’s “New Day” that Democrats are still facing “gale force winds” going into the midterm elections, but added “success breeds success.” 

He pointed to the U.S. military’s successful drone strike killing al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and Biden’s legislative success in getting a bill to enhance domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing through Congress. He said the president may have another success soon with the climate, health care and tax package negotiated between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Republicans are seeking to regain control of both houses of Congress as Biden’s approval rating remains around 40 percent. The GOP also has historical trends on their side, as the party in power historically has lost seats in Congress during the midterm elections. 

While Republicans are widely expected to retake the House, control of the Senate remains up for grabs, with competitive races in battleground states including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Axelrod noted former President Obama’s poll numbers temporarily rose after he ordered the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, al-Zawahiri’s predecessor, in 2011. 

He said the strike taking out al-Zawahiri casts Biden in a better light after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year, when the administration faced broad criticism and the president’s approval rating began to drop.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms Ayman al-Zawahiri Ayman al-Zawahiri Barack Obama Biden Charles Schumer CHIPS Act Chuck Schumer david axelrod David Axelrod Joe Biden Joe Manchin Obama semiconductor

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans look for escape hatch ...
  2. Democratic anxiety grows over ...
  3. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  4. The real reason Xi is upset over ...
  5. OAN’s troubles spark questions for ...
  6. The Memo: Republicans are worried ...
  7. Capitol rioter's son says Trump ...
  8. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. DHS watchdog halted efforts to obtain ...
  11. White House names monkeypox response ...
  12. Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid ...
  13. Georgians can claim an embryo as a ...
  14. Bipartisan senators introduce bill to ...
  15. Five things to watch ahead of ...
  16. McConnell, 25 GOP senators back ...
  17. Trump beats Biden, Harris in ...
  18. Trump endorsement of ‘Eric’ in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video