Biden, Harris endorse Karen Bass for LA mayor

President Biden and Vice President Harris endorsed Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass on Tuesday ahead of November’s election.

In a joint statement, Biden and Harris said Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) “has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families.”

“We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity,” they said.

Bass, who was on Biden’s shortlist for a vice president in the 2020 election, is set to face off against businessman Rick Caruso, a former Republican who has run his campaign as a moderate focusing on crime in the city.

Caruso has put millions into his campaign and received support from high-profile figures such as Kim Kardashian.

However, Bass has been a hit among Democratic politicians, with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsing her last week.

Bass put out a statement celebrating the endorsement from the president and vice president, saying, “It is a true honor to have their endorsement; President Biden and Vice President Harris are leaders that I respect and admire so much.”

“I am excited to continue partnering with them when I get our city moving on homelessness, public safety, affordability and in ensuring every Los Angeles resident is treated equally and has an equal shot at success,” she added.

Bass is seen as the more progressive candidate in the race and was the No. 1 choice in the June primary by a margin of 7 points.