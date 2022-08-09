Pro-impeachment Republican Herrera Beutler concedes in House race

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) has conceded defeat in the primary race in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, marking an end to her six terms as a congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Trump.

“Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home,” she said in a statement.

“I’m proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country,” she added.

She faced primary challenges from Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who has been endorsed by Trump and was her top opponent, and Heidi St. John, a Christian podcaster and proponent of home schooling. Recent data showed Kent leading her and poised to advance to the November general election.

Per Washington primary rules, the two candidates who receive the most votes on Tuesday will advance to the general election regardless of party, otherwise known as a jungle primary.

This primary marked the first time the six-term lawmaker faced a significant primary challenge. She was one of 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, temporarily halting Congress’s official count of Electoral College votes affirming President Biden’s victory.

Herrera Beutler had been backed by Republican women’s group Maggie’s List earlier this year. The Washington State Republican Party condemned Herrera Beutler last year for her support of Trump’s impeachment.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as “solid Republican.”