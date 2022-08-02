Trump endorses challenger to Wisconsin Republican who said he was pressured over election

Former President Trump lambasted Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), who is running for reelection, for not yielding to Trump’s pressure over the 2020 presidential election and endorsed Adam Steen, Vos’s GOP primary challenger.

Earlier this month, Vos said the former president had called to ask that he decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 results after the state Supreme Court ruled ballot drop boxes not in official election offices aren’t allowed.

Vos said he told Trump that decertification wasn’t possible under the Constitution.

In his Tuesday endorsement of Steen, Trump wrote that “Vos let the big Supreme Court victory become just another story” and called Wisconsin’s longest-serving Speaker a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” and accused him of ignoring election fraud in Wisconsin.

On Truth Social after the ruling, Trump had pressured Vos to act: “I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto.”

The former president also knocked Vos on Tuesday for blocking the Trump camp’s efforts to run an audit of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Vos is reportedly outraising other Republicans running for the state Assembly, though he and Steen are the only two in contention for District 63, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. No Democratic challenger filed for that jurisdiction.

The state’s Republican primary for the Assembly is set for Aug. 9.