Campaign

Kari Lake clinches Arizona governor’s primary in win for Trump

by Julia Manchester - 08/04/22 10:52 PM ET
Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Phoenix.

Former television news anchor Kari Lake is projected to win Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nomination, handing a high-profile win to former President Trump.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:09 p.m. ET on Thursday, two days after votes were cast.

Polls in the lead up to Election Day showed Lake leading Karrin Taylor Robson, who had the backing of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump last year endorsed Lake, who touted the former president’s unfounded claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The race became a proxy battle between Trump and Pence, with the former president and vice president holding dueling rallies in the lead-up to the election.

Lake’s victory is the latest for Trump in Arizona. Venture capitalist Blake Masters won the GOP Senate nomination and election denier Mark Finchem won the Republican primary for secretary of state.

Lake, who is among the most vocal critics of the 2020 election, will face Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who became nationally known for pushing back on claims of election fraud, in the general election.

