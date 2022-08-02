trending:

Walker says he will debate Warnock in high-stakes Georgia Senate race

by Brad Dress - 08/02/22 10:32 PM ET
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga.
AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File
FILE – Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday, June 18, that he “never denied” the existence of children he had not previously disclosed publicly, telling conservative Christians that “they knew the truth.” (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)

Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday said he accepted a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in October as the two battle it out for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

Walker, a former NFL player, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on his show Tuesday night that he would debate Warnock on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga., in an event hosted by news station WTOC.

“It will be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “The people need to see the differences between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

Walker easily won his primary after securing a key endorsement from former President Trump. He avoided debating his GOP rivals but has faced pressure to confront Warnock ahead of the November general election.

Walker is slipping behind in the polls against Warnock amid multiple accusations about his personal life, including that he embellished his business and academic successes and fathered three children that he did not previously disclose.

Those issues would undoubtedly come up in a debate, potentially forcing Walker to answer questions about the allegations.

Warnock has repeatedly pressured Walker to debate him and accepted at least three invitations for a debate, including the one in Savannah hosted by WTOC.

In a campaign ad released last week, Warnock slammed his opponent for refusing to agree to a debate and questioned if the candidate was “ready to represent Georgia.”

Walker told Hannity on Tuesday night that he wanted “Warnock to be ready.”

“Now he can quit talking and show the people that he can stand behind his words and show up for the debate,” he said.

