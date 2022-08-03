trending:

Campaign

Two ‘Squad’ members survive primary challenges

by Zach Schonfeld - 08/03/22 8:05 AM ET
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is seen during a press conference with the family of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to discuss the next steps to seek justice for her death in May.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), two progressive lawmakers who are members of the so-called “Squad,” fended off primary challengers on Tuesday, making them favorites to win their third and second terms, respectively.

Bush earned 69.5 percent of the vote in her primary, easily beating out Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts (D), who garnered 26.6 percent of the vote.

Roberts had run a more moderate campaign, saying Bush put “publicity” ahead of her constituents in the district, which includes St. Louis and nearby suburbs, and noting her votes against legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“For anyone who wondered if you can go to Congress as a single mom, nurse, pastor, politivist, & survivor, be your full self, vote your conscience, deliver for your community and get re-elected—St. Louis and I have our answer,” Bush tweeted on Tuesday evening shortly after The Associated Press called the race in her favor.

In Michigan, Tlaib also easily won her primary against three major challengers, garnering 66.5 percent of the vote. The AP called the race early Wednesday morning.

She beat out Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey (D), who earned 18.4 percent of the vote, Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett (D), who earned 10.2 percent, and former Michigan state Rep. Shanelle Jackson (D), who earned 4.9 percent.

The two races were recent bright spots for progressives, who have had a mixed track record in 2022.

But in other elections held on Tuesday, progressives largely fell short.

In a member-on-member primary in Michigan’s 11th District, moderate Rep. Haley Stevens (D) defeated Rep. Andy Levin (D), who was backed by progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

And in Missouri’s Democratic Senate primary, Lucas Kunce (D), who was also backed by Sanders, lost the race to philanthropist Trudy Busch Valentine (D).

