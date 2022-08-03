Democrats make slight gains in congressional preference: poll

Democrats have made a slight gain in the generic congressional ballot, according to a survey from Monmouth University Poll released Wednesday.

The poll’s results show 38 percent of respondents support the Democratic Party keeping control of Congress, while 12 percent lean toward Democratic control. Thirty-four percent of those surveyed supported Republican control of Congress, while 9 percent leaned in favor of GOP control.

Democrats’ overall support rose to 50 percent, compared to 47 percent in June and 44 percent in May. Support for Republicans dropped to 43 percent compared to 47 percent in June and 48 percent in May.

Almost 60 percent of respondents said it is “very important” that their party have control of Congress, with Democrats slightly outpacing Republicans, 63 percent to 59 percent, respectively.

Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said recent events like the public hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and multiple Supreme Court decisions may have created more enthusiasm for Democrats, but it is unclear if it is actual momentum.

“It may simply be ongoing volatility in a public largely unhappy with the way things are going in Washington,” Murray said.

The poll found that 28 percent of those who prefer Democratic control of Congress said their party keeping control makes it likely that Congress will make “substantial progress” on the most important issues to them, while 51 percent said it is somewhat likely.

Thirty-three percent of those who prefer GOP control of Congress said it was likely, while 48 percent said it is somewhat likely.

Democrats currently have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and narrow control of the House.

Almost a quarter of respondents listed economic policy as the most important issue, more than any other. The economy was followed by abortion and gun control, each at 17 percent, health care at 14 percent and climate change at 11 percent.

President Biden’s approval rating stabilized in the poll, standing at 38 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval. His approval rating rose 2 points while his disapproval rating dropped 2 points compared to June.

The poll was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 among 808 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.