Nashville council votes down draft agreement to host Republican convention

by Julia Mueller - 08/03/22 3:35 PM ET
The Nashville, Tenn. downtown area and the Cumberland River are shown on Sept. 27, 2011. A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the Democratic-leaning city’s metro council, where opposition has led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Nashville city council members have voted down a draft agreement to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, effectively handing the event to Milwaukee, Wis.

The Tennessean reported Wednesday that a progressive majority council voted down hosting the event, 10-22, with the rest of the 40-member council abstaining or not present. The naysayers reportedly cited concerns about security and the cost of hosting.

Milwaukee is the only other city seeking to host.

The two cities became finalists in March, after the Republican National Committee (RNC) received bids from several cities, including Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, according to a representative.

In mid-July, a panel of the RNC voted to recommend Milwaukee over Nashville. 

Milwaukee was set to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the event online.

The city pitched again last year to host the Democrats’ 2024 convention, as well as making a pitch this year for the 2024 RNC convention.

If selected, Milwaukee would become the first city to host consecutive national conventions since the 1976 and 1980 Democratic National Conventions, both held in New York City.

The Hill has reached out to the Republican National Committee and the city of Milwaukee for comment.

