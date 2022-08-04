trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Cheney: DOJ would be ‘hard-pressed not to prosecute’ Trump amid ‘mounting evidence’

by Julia Mueller - 08/04/22 7:42 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) returns from a break during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) dismissed concerns Thursday that prosecuting former President Trump would martyrize him among his followers. She said there are democratic risks if evidence against Trump is ignored. 

“The question for us is, are we a nation of laws? Are we a country where no one is above the law? And what do the facts and the evidence show?” Cheney told CNN’s Kasie Hunt in an interview aired Thursday.

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, and among many panel members who have urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Trump for his actions leading up to Jan. 6 and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. 

“I’ve been very clear, I think he’s guilty of the most serious dereliction of duty of any president in our nation’s history,” the Wyoming congresswoman said Thursday.

Amid mounting evidence against the former president, the DOJ would be hard-pressed not to prosecute, Cheney added. 

“How do we then call ourselves a nation of laws? I think that’s a very serious, serious balancing.”

The DOJ’s criminal probe in to the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6 has reportedly begun to hone in on the former president, sparking questions about potential criminal prosecution.

Last week, Cheney retweeted an article suggesting the case for prosecuting Trump was strengthening. She’s long argued that the former president is a threat to democracy and to the Republican party.

Cheney is up for reelection in this year’s midterms and is staring down her state’s GOP primary in August. Mid-July polling showed the congresswoman falling behind her Trump-backed challenger.

She’s pitched her primary as a split between her party and Trump extremism. 

“We have to choose because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said in June.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to return for more hearings in the fall, after Wyoming’s GOP primary.

Tags Criminal probe Criminal prosecution Department of Justice Jan. 6 Capitol riot Jan. 6 House committee Liz Cheney republicans Trump Wyoming

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin can’t control his Ukraine ...
  2. Dick Cheney in new ad: No individual ...
  3. Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social ...
  4. Police change account of crash ...
  5. Senate sets up first vote Saturday on ...
  6. Long COVID comes in three ...
  7. ‘Paxlovid rebound’ raises ...
  8. Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook ...
  9. DeSantis suspends state attorney for ...
  10. McConnell manages midterm ...
  11. Inflation Reduction Act drops most of ...
  12. County clerk Tina Peters loses ...
  13. Hungary’s Orbán tells CPAC: ‘We ...
  14. Georgia prosecutor knocks Lindsey ...
  15. Hawley is only senator to vote ...
  16. Senate votes 95-1 to add ...
  17. White House declares monkeypox a ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video