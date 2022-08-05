RNC officially picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention

The GOP will host its 2024 national convention in Milwaukee, the party announced Friday following a unanimous vote by the Republican National Committee.

“Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted after the vote.

The announcement makes Milwaukee a convention host for the second straight presidential election cycle. Democrats planned to host their convention there in 2020 but ultimately decided to hold much of the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention will feature speeches from major party figures and will culminate in the formal nomination of the Republican Party’s ticket for the 2024 presidential election.

“Milwaukee welcomes the 2024 Republican National Convention. My city is ready to show the world what a great destination we are for conventions and tourism,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. “We look forward to the positive economic impact of the Presidential nomination convention, and, as the host city, I am confident all the attendees will find Milwaukee to be a splendid location for the event.”

Wisconsin is typically a key swing state and will likely be one again in 2024.

Former President Trump has continued to pressure Wisconsin officials over the results of the 2020 election there, where President Biden defeated Trump by nearly 21,000 votes.

Nashville, Tenn., was the other city in contention to host the Republican convention in 2024.

Democrats have yet to announce where they will hold their 2024 convention. The party is still mulling a shake up to its primary calendar that would replace Iowa and New Hampshire as the first states in the nominating process.