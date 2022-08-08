Anti-Trump GOP group launches $1M ad campaign against Walker in Georgia

An anti-Trump Republican group launched a $1 million ad campaign on Monday against GOP candidate Herschel Walker, who is running for a Senate seat in Georgia and is backed by the former president.

The Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC) announced in a press release the ad campaign was part of a $10 million initiative to “defeat anti-democracy Republicans in key battleground states,” which will also target Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano.

Sarah Longwell, the treasurer of RAPAC, said in a statement that “Herschel Walker might have been a great football player, but he clearly doesn’t deserve to be a senator.”

“That’s why our campaign is built around the voices of Georgia Republicans who know that he’s unfit for office,” Longwell said.

The Hill has reached out to the Walker campaign for comment.

Walker, who played college football for the University of Georgia and won the 1982 Heisman Trophy before playing with several NFL teams in his career, announced his bid in August to defeat Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won the seat in January 2021.

RAPAC has an entire campaign website aimed at defeating both Walker and Mastriano.

On the webpage for Walker, the group slams the Senate candidate as “unqualified,” citing allegations of domestic violence; recent revelations he embellished his resume, including his business and academic successes; and the fact he did not previously disclose that he had fathered three children.

“Walker also lied about the 2020 election, including the outrageous proposal that Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin should re-run their elections,” the organization writes.

“Walker also has no understanding of the major problems facing Georgians. His responses to policy questions have been so bad, his campaign is limiting his availability to the media and won’t agree to participate in debates,” they continue.

Walker, who easily won his primary battle after securing an endorsement from former President Trump, is trailing Warnock in the polls ahead of the November election.

After tiptoeing around the possibility of a debate, Walker said last week that he will debate Warnock in October.

In an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade last week, Walker pushed back against the controversy he has faced over not disclosing three of his children, the most recent allegation he has faced.

“I’ve acknowledged my other kids,” Walker said. “They know that their dad loves them, and that’s what counts.”

The candidate, who called Trump a “fighter” and said the former president represents “power” and “strength,” added that his election was important for the people of Georgia.

“This is one of the most important elections, I think, in our history,” he said. “The people need to understand how important it is.”