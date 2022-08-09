Dick Cheney ad attacking Trump to air on Fox News

Fox News is set to air a viral campaign ad for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) that features her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, criticizing former President Trump, her campaign confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday.

Jeremy Adler, Liz Cheney’s campaign spokesman, said the ad will air twice daily this week on Fox News’s flagship morning program “Fox & Friends” and once daily on network personality Sean Hannity’s prime-time program “Hannity.”

Axios first reported the news on Monday. The Hill has also reached out to Fox News.

“It’s important not only for Fox News viewers, but for the network’s hosts and top executives, to hear former Vice President Cheney’s warning about the ongoing danger Donald Trump and his lies post to our constitutional republic,” Adler said in a statement to The Hill.

The congresswoman’s latest ad featuring her father has gained massive media attention since it was released last week. In it, the former vice president offers a scathing take on Trump, referring to him as a “coward” and a “threat to our republic.”

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” Dick Cheney says in the ad.

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it,” he adds.

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed,” the former vice president concludes. “I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. And I hope you will too.”

Liz Cheney, a staunch Trump critic who is currently the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6., 2021, attack on the Capitol, is facing an uphill battle to retain her congressional seat as she squares off against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman in her state’s primary election next week.

According to a July Casper Star-Tribune poll, Liz Cheney, who was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection, is trailing Hageman by 22 points, 52 percent to 30 percent.