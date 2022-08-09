trending:

Campaign

Trump-backed candidate wins Connecticut Senate primary

by Caroline Vakil - 08/09/22 10:52 PM ET
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Leora Levy talks to delegates at the State Republican Convention, May 7, 2022, in Mashantucket, Conn.

Leora Levy, former President Trump’s endorsed candidate in the Connecticut Senate race, is projected to have won the chance on Tuesday to face off against Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) this fall.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:49 p.m. ET.

Levy defeated two other candidates, including former Connecticut state House Rep. Themis Klarides, the state Republican party’s endorsed candidate.

The Cuban-born candidate has been a fixture in Republican circles, with her campaign website touting her work on the finance committees of the campaign arms of both House and Senate Republicans in addition to the Republican National Committee (RNC). 

She’s also spent time as the finance chair of the Connecticut Republican Party and served in the same role for the 2014 gubernatorial campaign of Tom Foley (R) and the 2018 gubernatorial campaign of Bob Stefanowski (R).

Trump announced his endorsement of Levy less than week ago, but the Republican candidate has also notched endorsements from other high-profile Republicans, including Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.)

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has also endorsed Levy.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as “solid Democrat.”

