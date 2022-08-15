Democrats’ impeachment counsel leads NY House primary: poll

The attorney who served as counsel for House Democrats during former President Trump’s first impeachment trial is leading the Democratic primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, according to a new Emerson College Polling-PIX11-The Hill poll.

The survey showed Daniel Goldman leading the crowded field with the support of 22 percent of Democratic primary voters. New York State Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou followed at 17 percent support. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera both received 13 percent support.

Seventeen percent of primary voters said they were undecided. However, when undecided voters were asked who they are leaning toward ahead of the primary, Goldman’s support increased to 24 percent, while Niou’s ticked up to 18 percent. Jones’s support went up to 17 percent, and Rivera’s went up to 15 percent.

Last month, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) dropped out of the race after his candidacy struggled to gain traction.

The Empire State’s 10th Congressional District was redrawn earlier this year as part of the decennial redistricting process. The district is represented by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D), who is now running in the 12th Congressional District, facing off in the primary against Rep. Carolyn Maloney. The 10th District previously included the Upper West Side and parts of Brooklyn, but now includes all of lower Manhattan and a large section of Brooklyn.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball predicted that turnout in the Aug. 23rd primary could be low.

“Overall, the response rate in this survey was low, suggesting minimal voter interest in this race, which may keep turnout low,” Kimbell said. “The results in next Tuesday’s primary will likely be determined by which age and racial demographics have the highest turnout. Goldman has a base of support among those over 50 with 31 percent, whereas voters under 50 are split between Niou at 20 percent, and Rivera at 17 percent.”

“White voters break for Goldman, Hispanic voters break for Rivera, and Asian voters break for Niou,” he added.

The Emerson College Polling-PIX11-The Hill poll was conducted on August 10-13 among 500 Democratic primary voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.