Evergreen places six-figure ad buy highlighting Michigan, Nevada clean energy investments

Environmental group Evergreen Collaborative are running a six-figure ad campaign in two markets on Tuesday that highlights clean energy initiatives supported by Democratic governors facing close re-election races in November.

The group said the campaigns, which begin on Tuesday in the Reno, Nev. and Lansing, Mich. markets, are part of its new effort to support state progress on clean energy after Democratic lawmakers passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the largest-ever federal investment aimed at climate change. President Biden is expected to sign the bill on Tuesday.

The Reno ad, titled “Three Years,” highlights Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) support of a 2019 bipartisan state law that raises the percentage of electricity providers must source from renewable sources or energy efficiency measures to 50 percent by 2030.

“More construction projects, more clean energy jobs, and lower electricity bills – that’s what happened when Governor Sisolak and the legislature passed a nation-leading Renewable Energy Standard,” the ad begins.

“Here in Reno, energy costs came down,” it continues. “And three years later, we have over 30,000 clean energy jobs, like solar and geothermal. There’s more to do, by passing a 100 percent clean energy standard. So, tell the legislature to get to work and keep investing in our clean energy future.”

Sisolak will face Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R), who is backed by former President Trump, in November. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss up.

“This new ad highlights Nevada’s bipartisan success in raising its Renewable Portfolio Standard to unleash clean energy job creation and lower energy costs for Nevadans,” Evergreen Collaborative co-founder and senior adviser Sam Ricketts said in a release.

“Nevada is leading the way on clean energy, and Nevadans are seeing the benefits in their communities,” he added. “Now, with the backing of a historic $369 billion in federal clean energy investments, Nevada legislators should continue to lead the way by moving towards a 100% clean energy standard.”

The Michigan ad, which also begins airing on Tuesday in Lansing, highlights Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and other state leaders’ bipartisan investments in advancing electric vehicle manufacturing in the state. Whitmer’s re-election campaign is rated as lean Democrat by the Cook Political Report.

“For over a century we’ve made cars,” the ad begins. “It’s who we are.”

“But for Michigan to keep leading, we’ve got more work to do,” it continues. “That’s why Governor Whitmer partnered with Republicans and Democrats in the legislature to pass a plan for historic investments that modernize our auto industry.”

The ad goes on to highlight General Motors’ $2.5 billion investment to build a battery cell plant in Lansing and urges viewers to call their legislators for further clean energy investments.

“This new ad highlights one of the biggest state success stories on clean energy in the past decade: Michigan’s bipartisan investments in electric vehicle manufacturing,” said Ricketts.



“Michigan is the market-setter for the automotive industry,” he added. “These historic investments will create thousands of jobs in Michigan and will keep America in the forefront of modern car manufacturing and electric vehicle infrastructure that saves consumers money and reduces our reliance on oil.”