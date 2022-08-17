trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump-backed candidate wins Wyoming secretary of state nomination

by Max Greenwood - 08/17/22 12:10 AM ET
Associated Press/Jae C. Hong
People wait in line to vote during the Republican primary election in Wilson, Wyo., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

State Rep. Chuck Gray, a Trump-backed vocal proponent of the false claim that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud, is projected to win the Republican primary for Wyoming secretary of state, according to The Associated Press.

Gray’s primary win on Tuesday virtually guarantees that he will go on to replace retiring Secretary of State Ed Buchanan (R) next year. No Democrat filed to run for the office, giving Gray a glidepath to victory in November. 

Wyoming has no lieutenant governor, making secretary of state the second most powerful statewide office and first in the line of succession.

The secretary of state of state also oversees elections in Wyoming, as well as business licenses.

Gray defeated two other Republicans in the primary, state Sen. Tara Nethercott and lesser-known candidate Mark Armstrong. 

Helping Gray’s primary bid was the endorsement of former President Trump and his frequent insistence that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent. Last year, he traveled to Arizona to observe a partisan audit of the presidential election results. That audit reaffirmed President Biden’s victory.

Nethercott, meanwhile, aligned herself with Buchanan in insisting that the 2020 election in Wyoming was both fair and secure. 

Prior to mounting his bid for secretary of state, Gray sought to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her House seat after she voted last year to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He dropped out of that contest after Trump endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. 

Tags Harriet Hageman Liz Cheney Wyoming Wyoming primaries Wyoming secretary of state

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary
  4. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  5. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  6. Palin advances in race for Alaska ...
  7. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  8. Live results: Alaska and Wyoming ...
  9. Obama: Climate, health care bill ‘a ...
  10. Key takeaways from Cheney’s loss in ...
  11. Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate ...
  12. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  13. Hannity: Trump felony charge ‘not a ...
  14. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  15. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  16. 10 House Republicans impeached Trump. ...
  17. Politics aside, the unsealing of the ...
  18. Cheney strikes defiant tone in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video