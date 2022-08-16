Fetterman in new ad blames Washington for economic ‘mess’

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is blaming Washington, D.C., for the economy’s “mess” in a new ad released on Tuesday.

“The truth is that our economy is a mess because of Washington. The rich, powerful, the insiders and the lobbyists. They’re lying about me to take the heat off themselves. It’s Washington’s fault,” Fetterman, a Democrat, says in the 30-second ad, called “Washington to Blame.”

“They set the rules, weakened our supply chain and spiked inflation. But we can fix our economy,” he continues. “We must make more stuff in America, cut taxes for working families. Congress shouldn’t play in the stock market. And take on anyone that gets in the way. That’s what I believe in.”

The ad will be aired in the local Pennsylvania broadcast markets for Pittsburgh, Scranton and Johnstown in addition to cable markets statewide on Fox News.

Fetterman’s campaign told The Hill that it was spending in the high six-figures to run the ad.

The campaign noted that the ad was launched at the same time as the release of “John’s Plan to Hold Washington Accountable” — proposals to address corporate greed and inflation, among other issues. Some of his proposals include banning members of Congress from trading stocks and increasing production in the United States.

The new ad comes less than three months before the November midterms as Fetterman goes head-to-head with Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in a bid for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-Pa) seat.

A Fox News poll released in late July showed Fetterman holding an 11-point lead over Oz. The Senate race is rated as a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Updated: 2:07 p.m.