trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Palin advances in race for Alaska House seat

by Caroline Vakil - 08/17/22 1:47 AM ET
FILE – Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Voters are whittling down the list of 48 candidates running for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, with the top four vote-getters in a special primary on Saturday, June 11, advancing to an August special election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen,File)

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) was projected to advance from her primary in the race for Alaska’s at-large congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race at 1:42 a.m. ET.

Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola were also projected to advance.

Palin was among a large group of primary candidates vying for Alaska’s lone House seat, and she only needed to be among one of the top four vote-getters in the state’s new open primary system in order to advance to the general election.

Palin was a part of the 2008 Republican presidential ticket, running as the vice presidential nominee alongside the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) The Alaska Republican previously served as the governor to the state between 2006 and 2009.

Palin received former President Trump’s endorsement and he came to the state last month to rally for his endorsed candidates, which include Palin.

In the general election, which is slated for November, the state will use ranked choice voting, where the candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote prevails in the election.

But if no one gets more than half of the votes, the candidate with the fewest votes gets knocked out and any voters who chose that eliminated candidate as their first pick has their second choice votes applied to the applicable candidates. The process continues until one candidate receives more than half of the votes.

Palin is separately vying to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s (R-Alaska) term on Tuesday in a special election after the congressman died in March. 

Tags Alaska House race Don Young Donald Trump John McCain Lisa Murkowski Sarah Palin Sarah Palin Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary
  4. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  5. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  6. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  7. Obama: Climate, health care bill ‘a ...
  8. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  9. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  10. Live results: Alaska and Wyoming ...
  11. Key takeaways from Cheney’s loss in ...
  12. Palin advances in race for Alaska ...
  13. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  14. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  15. Alec Baldwin compares Liz Cheney to ...
  16. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  17. Politics aside, the unsealing of the ...
  18. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
Load more

Video

See all Video