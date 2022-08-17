Cheney says she’s ‘thinking about’ running for president

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said hours after losing her reelection primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman that she is “thinking about” running for president.

“That’s a decision that I’m gonna make in the coming months, and I’m not gonna make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” show early Wednesday when pressed on if she is thinking about a White House bid.

The disclosure came less than 12 hours after major networks projected that Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who hails from a political dynasty, lost to Hageman, Trump’s hand-picked candidate to take on one of his largest critics in Congress.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday and with more than 95 percent of the vote in, Hageman led Cheney, 66.3 percent to 28.9 percent, according to The New York Times.

Cheney during the NBC appearance initially dodged the question when asked if she is considering running for president, telling co-anchor Savannah Guthrie that she is focused on completing her time in Congress — both serving the people of Wyoming and finishing work on the Jan. 6 House select committee — and again vowing to do what it takes to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

Trump endorsed Hageman as his pick to challenge Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary, a move that he saw as a rebuke for the congresswoman’s vote to impeach him following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and subsequent criticism for claiming that the 2020 presidential election was tainted with fraud. Cheney also joined the House committee investigating Jan. 6, one of two Republicans on the panel.

Of the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021, four — including Cheney — have lost their primary bids, four have opted to retire, and two have won their re-election primaries.

Speculation is rising about Cheney’s next political act now that her time in Congress has an expiration date. The three-term House lawmaker has been vague when discussing her political future, but has consistently said she will continue to oppose Trump and his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Cheney added to that speculation in a speech on election night while conceding the race to Hageman and asserting “now the real work begins.”

“So, I ask you tonight to join me. As we leave here, let us resolve that we will stand together — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — against those who would destroy our republic,” she said at the end of her speech.

“They are angry and they are determined, but they have not seen anything like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom. There is no greater power on this Earth and with God’s help, we will prevail,” she added.

A reference to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech further fueled the buzz regarding whether or not Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will make a bid for the White House in 2024.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history,” Liz Cheney said Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said the congresswoman is planning to launch an organization that will focus on her core ideals.

“In coming weeks, Liz will be launching an organization to educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president,” Adler said.

Politico Playbook first reported on plans for Cheney’s new organization.

On Wednesday morning, Cheney filed paperwork to restructure her campaign account to a leadership PAC titled “The Great Task,” signaling that she has plans post-Congress. The campaign organization had more than $7.4 million cash on hand as of July 27.

–Updated at 8:43 a.m.